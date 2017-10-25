Thief snatches handbag from woman, 87, in Rothwell

A handbag was stolen from an 87-year-old woman in Rothwell.

The victim was sitting at the bus stop in Desborough Road, Rothwell, with a friend when a man approached her and asked her for some change before snatching her handbag.

He made off in a red car towards Desborough.

The offender is described as slim, white, 5ft 10in, with combed back, short, brown hair, clean shaven and wore a dark jacket and grey trousers.

The incident took place between 2.40pm and 3.20pm on Sunday, October 22.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.