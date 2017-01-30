Thief smashes car window in Northampton

A thief smashed a car window in Northampton before stealing property from inside.

The offender, who is described as a man on a white pushbike wearing a beanie hat, smashed the front passenger window of a Volkswagen Gold before making off with items from inside.

The theft happened in Alcombe Terrace in The Mounts, some time between 12.30am and 12.40am on Saturday, January 28.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.