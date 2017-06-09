Theresa May confirms she will stay... with help from main Northern Ireland party

Theresa May has said she will form a Government with the help of the Democratic Unionists on an ad hoc basis to provide the UK with "certainty" for the future.

In a speech outside Number Ten after her visit to Buckingham Palace, Mrs May has said hers is the only party that could form a “legitimate” administration after the Conservatives won most of the seats and votes and intends to remain PM.

The Conservative party had a disappointing night after facing the fact that Mrs May was 12 seats fewer than when she called the election back in April. The Tories were eight seats short of the 326 needed to command a majority.

Mrs May did not directly refer to the fact her party had failed to form a majority government, or to any of the party’s losses from last night.

The Conservatives have argued that in the event of the hung election, that Mrs May gets the opportunity to form a government first.

Mrs May confirmed she will be seeking an informal arrangement with the DUP where they will work together “in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”.

The DUP has already met to discuss what it has said is a "messy" situation. However, Mrs May said the Conservatives and Democratic Unionists will work together “towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country”.