Theatre to giveaway 500 free tickets to Northampton families in need this Christmas

Now that the Christmas season is fast approaching, a Northampton theatre is offering the chance to share the joy of theatre with disadvantaged children this December.

Following the success of the last two years’ campaigns, which gave away over 500 free tickets for families in need to enjoy the theatre’s Christmas productions, Royal & Derngate is again working with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Lamport Hall’s, Sir Gyles Isham Trust to continue the campaign this year.

This collaboration will enable the theatre to gift even more free tickets for its Christmas shows to children and young people who live in, or are at risk, of being in child poverty, to help make their Christmas more memorable.

Clive Ireson, development manager of the Springs Family Centre, one of last year’s recipients, said: “The kids had a great time. A lot of them have never been to the theatre before or ever seen a pantomime, so it’s given them something really special to remember."

Customers are being invited to add a gift-aided donation of £10 when making a Christmas show booking.

Every £10 donation made by audiences will be matched by Royal & Derngate to provide a free ticket for either The Jungle Book or Aladdin, for a number of key performances throughout December, giving disadvantaged children living in Northamptonshire the chance to visit the theatre this Christmas.



For more information about Royal & Derngate’s Christmas shows, and to book tickets and make a donation to the theatre’s Unforgettable Gift appeal, call Box Office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk