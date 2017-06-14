Theatre producers to host dog auditions in Northampton for Legally Blonde bulldog

Producers of a major new tour of the Broadway and West End hit, Legally Blonde The Musical are on the hunt for a bulldog to appear in the show when it comes to a Northampton theatre in October.

EastEnders’ Rita Simons, Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and Bill Ward, star of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are the human stars of the show, which starts from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 October at the Royal & Derngate.

Associate director David Barrett said: “Legally Blonde The Musical is a show all about stereotypes and not judging a book by its cover and the dogs are no different in this."

But Legally Blonde The Musical also has two dogs in the cast - a chihuahua called Bruiser and a bulldog called Rufus.

Bruiser is already cast and will be on the road with the company but producers have decided to hold auditions for Rufus in every town and city on the tour.

"So whereas Bruiser is the cute, tiny, adorable one, with Rufus we are looking for the total opposite.

"We are looking for a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love - preferably a bulldog as in the film but we are certainly open to options,” Mr Barrett adds.

Legally Blonde The Musical is an all singing, all dancing romantic comedy and a feel-good pink fest, bosses say.

When the star of the show Elle Woods is dumped by her boyfriend for someone more serious, she puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

Based on the Reese Witherspoon film, Legally Blonde The Musical has earned seven Tony nominations and 10 Drama Desk Award nominations during its Broadway run.

In the UK it was nominated for five Olivier Awards winning three including Best New Musical and was nominated for eight Whatsonstage Awards winning four including Best Musical.

Auditions are being held at Royal & Derngate on Saturday 15 July, from 10.30am until 1pm.

Anyone who thinks their pampered pooch has the star quality the producers are looking for should download an audition registration form, with more information about requirements, from the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk (visit the Legally Blonde page), or collect a form from Box Office.

For more information email Associate Director David Barratt at djebarrett@hotmail.co.uk.