'The world is a safer place with him off the streets': Family of victim's joy as Northampton man is convicted of rape and blackmail

A Northampton man has been found guilty of rape, blackmail, indecent assault and physical beatings against two women by a unanimous verdict.

Winston Reid hung his head as the jury convicted him of 17 charges by a jury at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (October 4). It is understood he now faces more than 20 years in prison.

Winston Reid denied all charges against him and said the allegations were false. A jury convicted him of all counts unanimously.

The 55-year-old was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One's Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

The court heard how Reid controlled his victims with blackmail threats of publishing indecent photos of them, and harboured a "Jekyll and Hyde" personality who sexually abused women.

After a two-week trial, a jury unanimously returned guilty verdicts today for all charges, including six counts of rape, eight counts of causing actual bodily harm and one count of blackmail.

A family member of one of the victims said: "[Reid] is not safe around women. The world is a safer place with him off the streets.

"He's wrecked [those girls'] lives and I see no reason why he should have one.

"It's the only possible result. For those girls and us as their families, it's everything that we wanted."

The court heard how Reid, who also went by name of 'Tony' and Malik Al Shabazz, coerced one of his victims into a "catch 22" of control in fear for her safety and blackmailed her into sex.

She said in evidence: "He made me say into a camera that I was consenting. I felt dirty.

"He made it quite clear that he would cause harm if I was to anger him, and that he would get his revenge."

In his defence, Reid, who chose to represent himself, claimed all the allegations against him were "concocted" by the two women, and any sexual activity was "consensual".

It is believed Reid now faces "in excess of 20 years" in prison.

Afterwards, prosecutor Jonathan Dee said he felt "relieved" about the verdict.

Reid will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on November 3.