The Voice is coming to Northampton College! Time to belt out your tunes...

Aspiring singers will get the chance to put themselves in the frame for a shot at the big time, with The Voice talent spotters coming to Northampton College.

The prime-time ITV show, which features guest judges including Sir Tom Jones and Will.I.Am, is coming to Northampton College’s Booth Lane site on Thursday, May 25.

Talent scouts will listen to student bands and individual performers in the hope of uncovering a star of the future, with the possibility of a record deal and the chance to perform with some of the biggest names in the industry awaiting the winner.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal of Northampton College, said: “We have some incredibly talented students, not just in our music department but throughout the college. This is a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their ability and have a shot at the big time.

“It would be wonderful to have a student from Northampton appearing on one of the most popular programmes on television and we will be giving everyone our full support for the auditions later this month.”