The top 20 schools in Northamptonshire according to the latest league tables

The Government has revealed Northamptonshire’s top 20 performing primary schools in the latest set of league tables.

The figures released by the Department for Education last week revealed that, nationally, around 200,000 pupils are not reaching the “required standard.”

A total of 676 schools in England - roughly one in 20 - failed to meet tough new targets imposed by the Government last year.

In a three mile radius around Northampton town centre only four reached the target of having 65 per cent of its pupils achieving the “expected standard” in reading, writing and maths on leaving primary school.

Across the county 49 of the 325 primary schools made the target, with The Bramptons primary school topping the list with 100 per cent of its pupils reaching the required standard.

For a list of the 20 top performing schools in the county see below

Percentage of pupils meeting the required standard:

1) The Bramptons 100%

2) John Hellins Primary School: 95%

3) Sywell Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School: 94%

4) Helmdon Primary School: 92%

5) Pitsford Primary School: 88%

6) Barby Church of England Primary School: 85%

7) Welton Church of England Academy: 84%

8) Yardley Hastings Primary School: 80%

8) Great Addington CofE Primary School: 80%

9) Preston Hedges Primary School: 78%

10) Hall Meadow Primary School: 76%

10) Caroline Chisholm School: 76%

10) Braunston Church of England Primary School: 76%

10) Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School: 76%

11) Wootton Primary School: 75%

11) Boughton Primary School: 75%

11) Rothersthorpe Church of England Primary School: 75%

11) West Haddon Endowed Church of England Primary School: 75%

11) Denton Primary School: 75%

12) Hackleton CofE Primary School: 74%

13) Corby Old Village Primary School: 73%

14) Cottingham Church of England School: 73%

14) Staverton Church of England Voluntary Primary School: 73%

14) Newbottle and Charlton Church of England Primary School: 73%

14) Silverstone Church of England Primary School: 73%

15) Mawsley Primary School: 72%

15) Chipping Warden Primary Academy: 72%

16) Roade Primary School: 71%

17) Hardingstone Academy: 70%

17) Woodland View Primary School: 70%

18) Great Doddington Primary: 69%

18) Grendon Church of England Primary School: 69%

19) Brixworth CofE VC Primary School: 68%

19) Ecton Brook Primary School: 68%

19) Boothville Primary School: 68%

19) Little Harrowden Community Primary School: 68%

20) Barton Seagrave Primary School: 67%

20) St Loys Church of England Primary Academy: 67%

20) Cranford Church of England Primary School: 67%

20) East Haddon Church of England Primary School: 67%

20) Pytchley Endowed Church of England Primary School: 67%

20) Welford Sibbertoft and Sulby Endowed School: 67%

20) Hartwell Primary School: 67%

20)Cogenhoe Primary School: 67%

20) Great Creaton Primary School: 67%

