THE RESULTS ARE IN: Labour tops the Chron's pre-county council election poll despite Conservatives' current grip

The Labour group has topped an opinion poll of our readers in the run up to the Northamptonshire County Council elections this week - even though the county is currently a Conservativbe fortress.

Voters will go to the polls in the county-wide election on Thursday, May 4, but over the past four weeks the Chron has been asking who you intend to cast your ballot for.

The graph shows how voting in our poll has varied over the four weeks, showing Labour (red line) had a particularly strong week in the discussion over adult social care.

And our figures show the Labour group came out top in all four weeks of the online ballot.

Over that time 1,588 of our readers have cast a vote.

The online survey started on April 4 with us detailing the outline policies for the five main parties standing this week.

Labour came topped week one, claiming 38 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 20 per cent and Conservatives on16 per cent.

The Green party is looking to take its first seat at County Hall on May 4.

When we went on to talk about the ways each party would manage the dwindling funding at County Hall, Labour came out of on top again, this time taking 43 per cent of the share - with UKIP coming in second on 21 per cent.

It was all about manifesto pledges in week three, with Labour winning again on 31 per cent of the vote. The Lib Dems came second with 24 per cent and Conservatives third with 20 per cent.

When it came to policies on adult social care, Labour polled top again with 51 per cent of the vote.

The 2013 elections, by contrast, were a Conservative landslide. The party took 36.75 per cent of the overall vote, compared to Labour's 26.14 per cent.

The graph shows how the main parties polled in 2013. The darker bars show the support in the whole of the county (including Northampton). Lighter bars show the support just in Northampton. Labour and the Lib Dems have concentrated support in Northampton, but the Conservatives have the greater support outside of the county town.

However the Conservatives also managed to concentrate their support in key areas, claiming 36 of the 57 seats up for grabs.

Labour currently have 12 seats, the Lib Dems 6, UK Independence Party 2 and there is one independent.

If our oll is anything to go by, it is all to play for on May 4.

The Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Brendan Glynane.

UKIP polled second in week two's coverage.