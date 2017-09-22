The hunt is on to find your 2017 Pub of the Year

Help us to choose the top 10 finalists.
We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Northampton Chronicle and Echo newspaper (out now) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for one of these
1. Academy, 16 Gold Street
2. Bar Hygge, 21 Guildhall Road
3. Fitzgerald Arms, Church Street, Naseby
4. Foundrymans Arms, 135 St James Road
5. Hart of Duston, 573 Harlestone Road, Duston
6. Jeckyll & Hyde, 172 Wellingborough Road
7. King Billy, Commercial Street
8. Malt Shovel Taverns Ltd, 121 Bridge Street
9. Nocturnal Behaviour Ltd, 25-29 Bridge Street
10. Old House at Home, 214-216 Wellingborough Road
11. Old White Hart, London Road, Far Cotton
12. Sir Pickering Phipps, 237 Wellingborough Road
13. The Abington, 383 Wellingborough Road
14. The Balloon, 21 Bridge Street
15. The Bantam, 7 Abington Square
16. The Charles Bradlaugh, 1 Earl Street
17. The Cromwell Cottage, 1 High Street, Kislingbury
18. The Edge of Town, 4 Regent Square
19. The Five Rivers, 50 Barrack Road
20. The Four Pears, 28 Bedford Road, Little Houghton
21. The Fox & Hounds, 186 Harborough Road
22. The Fox & Quill, St Giles Street
23. The Garibaldi, Bailiff St,
The George Inn, Northampton Road
24. The Golden Horse, 59 Southampton Road
25. The Griffin, 25 High Street, Pitsford
26. The Griffins Head, 28 Wilby Road, Mears Ashby
27. The Knightley Arms, 49 High Street, Yelvertoft
28. The Lamplighter, 66 Overstone Road
29. The New Inn, Long Buckby Wharf, Long Buckby
30. The Old Black Lion, 1 Black Lion Hill
31. The Peacock, 23 Market Place, Long Buckby
32. The Racehorse Inn, 15 Abington Square
33. The Rifledrum, Drum Lane
34. The Romany, Trinity Avenue
35. The Rose & Crown, 4 Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings
36. The Sevens, 157 Weedon Road
37. The Squirrels Inn, Main Road, Duston
38. The Swan & Helmet, 65 Grove Road
39. The Trumpet, Wellingborough Road
40. The Wheatsheaf Public House, 15 Main Road, Crick
41. The Whyte Melville - Everards Pubs, Church Street, Boughton
42. Thomas Beckett, 52 St James Road
43. White Horse, Walgrave Road, Old
44. White Swan Inn, Main Street, Holcot
45. Wig & Pen, 19 St. Giles Street
46. The Picturedrome, 222 Kettering Road
47. The Lighthouse, 213 Wellingborough Road
48. Department of Meat and Social Affairs, 60 Bridge Street
49. Yeoman of England, 31 High Street, Wootton
50. The Sun Inn, 9 High Street, Hardingstone
51. Phipps NBC-The Albion Brewery, 54 Kingswell St
52. Baroque, 31 St Giles St
