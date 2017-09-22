The hunt is on to find your 2017 Pub of the Year

Help us to choose the top 10 finalists.

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Northampton Chronicle and Echo newspaper (out now) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Vote for one of these

1. Academy, 16 Gold Street

2. Bar Hygge, 21 Guildhall Road

3. Fitzgerald Arms, Church Street, Naseby

4. Foundrymans Arms, 135 St James Road

5. Hart of Duston, 573 Harlestone Road, Duston

6. Jeckyll & Hyde, 172 Wellingborough Road

7. King Billy, Commercial Street

8. Malt Shovel Taverns Ltd, 121 Bridge Street

9. Nocturnal Behaviour Ltd, 25-29 Bridge Street

10. Old House at Home, 214-216 Wellingborough Road

11. Old White Hart, London Road, Far Cotton

12. Sir Pickering Phipps, 237 Wellingborough Road

13. The Abington, 383 Wellingborough Road

14. The Balloon, 21 Bridge Street

15. The Bantam, 7 Abington Square

16. The Charles Bradlaugh, 1 Earl Street

17. The Cromwell Cottage, 1 High Street, Kislingbury

18. The Edge of Town, 4 Regent Square

19. The Five Rivers, 50 Barrack Road

20. The Four Pears, 28 Bedford Road, Little Houghton

21. The Fox & Hounds, 186 Harborough Road

22. The Fox & Quill, St Giles Street

23. The Garibaldi, Bailiff St,

The George Inn, Northampton Road

24. The Golden Horse, 59 Southampton Road

25. The Griffin, 25 High Street, Pitsford

26. The Griffins Head, 28 Wilby Road, Mears Ashby

27. The Knightley Arms, 49 High Street, Yelvertoft

28. The Lamplighter, 66 Overstone Road

29. The New Inn, Long Buckby Wharf, Long Buckby

30. The Old Black Lion, 1 Black Lion Hill

31. The Peacock, 23 Market Place, Long Buckby

32. The Racehorse Inn, 15 Abington Square

33. The Rifledrum, Drum Lane

34. The Romany, Trinity Avenue

35. The Rose & Crown, 4 Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings

36. The Sevens, 157 Weedon Road

37. The Squirrels Inn, Main Road, Duston

38. The Swan & Helmet, 65 Grove Road

39. The Trumpet, Wellingborough Road

40. The Wheatsheaf Public House, 15 Main Road, Crick

41. The Whyte Melville - Everards Pubs, Church Street, Boughton

42. Thomas Beckett, 52 St James Road

43. White Horse, Walgrave Road, Old

44. White Swan Inn, Main Street, Holcot

45. Wig & Pen, 19 St. Giles Street

46. The Picturedrome, 222 Kettering Road

47. The Lighthouse, 213 Wellingborough Road

48. Department of Meat and Social Affairs, 60 Bridge Street

49. Yeoman of England, 31 High Street, Wootton

50. The Sun Inn, 9 High Street, Hardingstone

51. Phipps NBC-The Albion Brewery, 54 Kingswell St

52. Baroque, 31 St Giles St