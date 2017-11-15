'That's my tent, that's where I've been living': Homeless man's tent destroyed in fire in Northampton town centre

A tent reportedly home to a rough sleeper in Northampton town centre was burnt down last night.

Fire crews were called to the alleyway by Boots off Market Square, which links to Sheep Street by an underpass, at around 7.25pm yesterday (November 15) to reports of a tent fire.

The burnt remains of the tent by the Boots alley off Market Square.

The tent and all its contents were destroyed in the blaze before the fire service could extinguish it.

One witness who called 999 when she discovered the fire said: "We saw smoke and heard loud bangs.

"The fire brigade arrived and then a young homeless man in his mid-20s. His friend came over and started shouting 'that's where I've been living, that's my tent. All my clothes and everything'. He was very distressed.

"He stormed off and didn't return."