Supermarket giant Tesco has announced it will be making changes to some of its warehouses in the Daventry area.

The firm announced today that it will withdraw from the Daventry hanging garments shared distribution centre which is currently operated by third-party DHL.

Those operations will move to the nearby Tesco Daventry distribution centre.

The company said the changes to its distribution network will allow it to run the business more simply and in a way that “best serves” its customers.