Terminal illness charity looking for Northamptonshire people to host tea parties

Marie Curie is calling on people in the county to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party this summer and support the charity which provides care and support for people living with a terminal illness.

Glebe Farm Tea Room in Kettering is one venue which is getting behind Marie Curie’s tea party idea.

On Friday, June 23, they will donate £1 from every cup of tea that’s sold and proceeds supporting Marie Curie from selected cakes over the weekend.

Karl Wilson, chef at Glebe Farm said: “We wanted to support Marie Curie as terminal illness affects so many people and we feel their work will resonate with a lot of our customers.

“We hope to raise lots of money to help Marie Curie nurses care for people in the comfort of their own homes.”

Laura Foy, community fundraiser for Northamptonshire at Marie Curie said: “We’re really grateful for Glebe Farm Tea Room’s support and encourage everyone to call in for a cuppa.

“We’re also hoping lots of people in Northamptonshire will get baking and throw a Blooming Great Tea Party themselves.

“There’s lots of ways to support us with the campaign – whether it’s by hosting a garden tea party, a Great Brititsh Bake off in the office or a small bake sale with your friends and family.

“Every pound raised will help Marie Curie nurses care for someone living with a terminal illness locally, as well as supporting their family.”