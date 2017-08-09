Temporary traffic lights will remain in place until late September, gas company says

A gas company has apologised to Northampton motorists following a weekend fault with temporary traffic lights.

Cadent Gas has been carrying out 'essential gas maintenance' on Billing Road since July 31 to 'replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes'.

But questions have been raised over the presence of workmen at the scene of the crossroads.

Chronicle & Echo reader, Peter Witt who lives in the town centre said: "Billing Road is chaos. Have the contractors gone on their holidays?

"Why is there no work going on at the roadworks that are causing chaos and more air pollution? I live in the town centre, we get quite a lot of traffic through Billing Road, the stationary traffic is adding to poor air quality conditions, there are cars sitting there with their engines running and we are living amongst it.

"I saw a fire engine trying to get through to St Andrew's [Hospital] and they couldn't get through to the entrance. Sometimes it's backed up towards Barnes Meadow."

Cadent Gas - who is also carrying out works in Alfred Street and Cliftonville Road until late August - said that the works will ensure the company can provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents.

A Cadent spokesman said: "We apologise for any inconvenience our works have caused. Over the weekend there was a fault with the traffic lights which did cause some disruption. The fault has now been fixed and traffic is flowing through the lights system appropriately.

“Cadent is carrying out a gas mains replacement project along Billing Road and temporary traffic lights will be in place until 18th September. The project will ensure residents and business can continue to rely on their gas supplies into the future.”