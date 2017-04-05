Temporary traffic lights are causing major delays into Northampton...and they might be here until May

Drivers have been facing delays of half-an-hour and more on the way into Northampton town centre this morning.

The final phase of the smart corridor scheme being installed in St James has seen part of Spencer Bridge Road closed to traffic turning left from Weedon Road.

The short stretch of Spencer Bridge Road is currently being resurfaced and temporary lights have been installed in Weedon Road, by Beacon Bingo, and at Harlestone Road to manage the traffic.

However there were long queues throughout yesterday and at 8am this morning, traffic on the Weedon Road was backing up towards the Halfords store. Those heading west out of town also faced long delays heading home at rush hour yesterday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council, which has just launched a park and ride scheme for its employees in St James, said the delays could continue for up to a month.

He said: “The Weedon Road Smart Corridor project is reaching its final phases and as such temporary traffic lights have been installed in the area until the work is complete.

“The final stages of the project are scheduled to finish in mid-May."

An official diversion is in place taking traffic into town north on Tollgate Way at the roundabout by Cineworld, Sixfields, and then along Harlestone Road.