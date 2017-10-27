Tell us how county council's £9.8million of cuts will hit you and Northampton, urges Healthwatch

Healthwatch Northamptonshire wants residents hit by the upcoming £9.6million worth of county council cuts to tell them how they will be affected.

They say the council's planned cuts to libraries, children's services and bus subsidiaries could have a direct impact on health and wellbeing in the county.

It comes after the council announced they would need to find nearly £12million in savings to balance the budget by the end of September 2018.

Sign the Northampton Chronicle & Echo's petition for central Government to review the money spent on Northamptonshire's services.

Now, Healthwatch Northamptonshire is urging residents to let the council know what they think through a consultation open on the county council's website.

From there, the independent health watchdog will compile a formal response to the cuts using Northamptonshire folk's responses.

Kate Holt, CEO of Healthwatch Northamptonshire said: "It is really important that the people of Northamptonshire tell us and NCC what they think given the current circumstances in the county.

"We are particularly interested in people’s views on the reduction in children’s services, the short breaks for children with special educational needs and the adult services charging policy."

By next year, 28 libraries throughout the county could close under the proposals, with a direct effect on universal children's centres like baby health groups and early learning meetups.

At the same time, a consultation has also opened on the county's short stay disability breaks, which offer respite care for disabled children and young people. Former Northampton North MP Sally Keeble believes this comes ahead of further cuts to children's services in the future.

And a review of bus subsidies could see council money to keep public transport running dry up, which could hit those living in rural areas, families and older people.

The Chronicle believes Northamptonshire County Council will have made £500million worth of cuts to public services between 2010 and 2021.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

- Leaked email reveals Tories timed cutbacks announcement at County Hall to increase election chances

- Machete-wielding men steal money and cigarettes from Northampton newsagents

- Secret shared houses undermine crackdown in Northampton