Teepee mindfulness festival on Northampton park this weekend

Tents and teepees will be set up in a Northampton this weekend for a day of mindfulness and wellbeing.

Local meditation centre The Market Sanctuary is launching the "Teepees & Tranquility" event in Beckets Park this Sunday (September 24) from 11am to 3pm.

They have worked with Buddies of Beckets to hold taster sessions and talks on mental health topics on the park.

There will be tai chi, yoga and mindfulness sessions as well as talks on subjects ranging from homeopathy to a personal story of struggling with cancer and chronic fatigue.

Helen Puk, from the Market Sanctuary, based in Robert Street, town centre, said: "We will have a number of tents but our centre piece will be our Teepee Healing Tent which we last used at the Mela back in July in the park. It attracts a lot of attention and is in a traditional teepee style.

"There will be a mind coaching session, tai chi dance, tui na therapy, crystal healing and reiki.

"There will also be children's activities including bracelet making and a dreamcatcher workshop."

Luisa Jepson, Beckets Park Coordinator, added: “We are very pleased to be supporting the Market Sanctuary. One of the aims of Buddies of Beckets is to have more community events in the park and also to improve peoples’ mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. The taster sessions that Helen and her team will be providing will hopefully be of benefit to those attending.

The Punjabi Kitchen will be in the park too offering vegetarian food.

Helen said: "It is an opportunity for people to try some activities in the park and is totally free. We have lots of instructors and helpers on the day and we hope to improve everyone’s mind, body and spirit and produce some tranquillity for at least one day in the town."