Teenager verbally abused and struck on the arm by man outside Northampton supermarket

A man assaulted a 13-year-old boy outside a Northampton supermarket, police say.

The incident took place outside Asda in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, on July 18 at about 7.50pm.

The teenager, who was using a bike, was standing outside the shop when he was approached by a man who verbally abused him and struck him on the arm before making off.

The same offender, who was driving a white Transit van, assaulted him again a few minutes later in the car park.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to the man pictured, as it is believed he may have information about the incident, which could assist their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.