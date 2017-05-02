Teenager touched and pushed by offender after boarding Northampton bus

A 15-year-old girl was 'touched inappropriately' and pushed out the way by a man on a Northampton bus, police say.

The incident happened between 7.50am and 8.10am on April 26. The victim had got on to the number 16 bus at Wellingborough Road and was travelling to Booth Lane South when the offender appraoched her.

The offender is described as Asian, around 30, about 5ft 7in with a heavy build, a chubby face with stubble and a big nose. He wore a grey hooded top with a plain black body warmer on top and carried a grey messenger bag and a Northampton College sports kit bag.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.