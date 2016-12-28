Teenager robbed by gang in Northampton and taken to cash point to withdraw them money

A teenager was assaulted and robbed by a group of men in Northampton as he was walking along a footpath in the early hours of the morning.

The man, who was walking towards the junction at St Georges Avenue near the racecourse, was approached by a group of six men at around 1 am on Monday, December 12, police have reported today.

The 19-year-old victim was assaulted by two of the six men on Barrack Road, who stole items from him before they walked him to the nearest cash point in Semilong so he could withdraw them money, but he made a getaway after being let go.

Three of the offenders are described as white, aged between 19 and 24 and all of medium build.

Two were about 5ft 4in, with one wearing a black or blue Adidas tracksuit, with a hood up and a padded jacket.

The other wore a black Adidas jacket, which had a coloured pattern on and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The other man was about 5ft 10ins taller man had a pale complexion, with short dark brown hair and was wearing a grey tee-shirt or jumper.

There is no description of the other three offenders.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.