Teenager put in headlock and threatened with knife by stranger while playing football with friends in Northampton

A teenage boy in Northampton was held at knifepoint by another boy over a football, police say.

The incident took place while the 13-year-old victim was playing football with his friends in a recreational area in Farm Field Court, Thorplands, Northampton, between 2.25pm and 2.45pm on Saturday (May 20).

He was approached by another boy who grabbed him, put him in a headlock and demanded he give him his football.

The offender then drew a knife and threatened the victim, before kicking the football out of the caged area and letting him go.

The offender is described as white, about 14-years-old, with fair hair. He was wearing black clothing and black Nike trainers and spoke with an Irish accent.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.