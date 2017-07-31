Teenager pushed to the ground by two attackers in Northampton robbery

A 17-year-old boy was robbed in Northampton by two muggers who restrained him as they searched his pockets, police say.

The incident took place sometime between 9.15am and 9.45pm on July 29 in Station Road, Cogenhoe.

The victim was walking from the direction of Little Billing when he was hit to the face and pushed to the ground by two attackers, sustaining a split lip.

One of the robbers restrained him while the other searched his pockets and demanded his phone.

They took a pair of Toshiba earphones and a can of Red Bull before he managed to escape towards Cogenhoe.

One of the muggers is a described as black, 17-25 years old, with a medium build, around 5ft 10in tall and with a local accent.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.