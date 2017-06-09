Teenager pushed off his bike in Northampton before robber rode off on it

Robbers pulled alongside a teenager in a black car in Northampton before pushing him off his bike and stealing it.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy had his mountain bike stolen in a robbery in Hardingstone, near Northampton.

The robbery happened between 11pm and midnight on Wednesday, May 31.

The boy was cycling home when two men got out of a car and pushed him off his bike, a black Carrera Vulcan mountain bike with luminous yellow stripes (similar to the one pictured).

One of the men rode off on the bike and other got back in the car and drove off.

The men were black, about 5ft 10in to 6ft, aged 18 to 20, and wearing dark clothing. They were driving a black Vauxhall Astra.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.