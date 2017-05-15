Teenager bitten by dog which lunged at him in Kettering

A teenager was bitten by a dog as he walked home from school in Kettering.

The 16-year-old was walking along Fir Road at about 3.45pm on March 16 at the time of the incident. Police have just released details of the attack.

It is alleged that a German shepherd being walked on a lead lunged at him, biting his thigh.

The dog was being walked by a white man, aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 7in and slim.

He had dark coloured hair and a beard and wore glasses.

He wore dark coloured clothing and was walking with a child.

The dog had long light brown hair.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.