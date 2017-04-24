Teenage boy kicks woman in Northampton while trying to steal her handbag

A teenage boy kicked a woman while attempting to take her handbag before running off empty-handed.

The woman, in her 30s, was approached by three teenage boys at the junction of Watermeadow Drive and Crestwood Road in Thorplands.

The teens were hanging around near the traffic lights between 5pm and 5.20pm on Thursday, April 20.

One of the group approached the woman and pulled on her handbag.

She resisted and he kicked her leg while still trying to pull the bag from her, but he then ran off empty-handed.

The boy is described as black, about 15 years-old, 5ft 7in with a slim build.

He was wearing black trousers and possibly a school uniform.

The other boys were also black and of a similar age.

It is believed a bus may have gone past around the time of the incident and witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.