Teen to host auction for Northampton General Hospital resuscitation team in memory of her dad

"He was amazing, he was definitely my biggest inspiration, everybody loved him. It's comforting that he was smiling until the last minute."

Georgia Nickels, 17, of Wootton is raising money to celebrate the life of her dad, Jez who passed away suddenly six years ago from a brain haemorrhage, leaving behind Georgia, then 10 and her three-year-old sister, Mia.

The resuscitation team at Northampton General Hospital looked after Jez in his last few hours of life and since his death, Georgia has managed to raise £2,000 to help the department buy a bladder analyser machine, which they were in desperate need of.

"As a thank you, they put mine and my dad's name on the machine so he will always be in the department as I know that's what he would have wanted if he was still here," she said.

Now, after seven years of hosting charity events, she says she is doing her last fundraising event for the resus team, which is an auction to say "one big last thank you for helping my dad in his final hours."

"I would love to be able to give the department more money this time," she added, "I will never be able to thank them enough for what they did for my dad."

On the night, Georgia will be helping to auction a signed Saints rugby shirt, a holiday to Brixham in Devon (Jez's favourite holiday destination) as well as a Land Rover experience and a Leicester City Football Club tour.

The auction, which she has been planning with the help of her mum and close family since December, will be hosted on July 22, at 7pm at the Yeoman of England pub in Wootton, with all proceeds going towards the hospital.