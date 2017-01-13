Teen spat at, punched and pushed backwards in racially aggravated assault in Northampton

A 19-year-old man had racial abuse hurled at him by two men while a third man spat at him after a night out in Northampton.

The teenager was waiting for friends in Bridge Street between 4am and 4.45am on Thursday, January 12, outside NB’s club when he was pushed backwards and punched to the face causing cuts and bruises before he fell to the floor.

The first offender is described as a stocky white man between 18 and 21 with a local accent, short brown hair and was wearing a tartan shirt and dark trousers.

The second offender was around 6ft, with a slim build, also between 18 and 21, with dark brown hair in a middle parting and was wearing white fleece and jeans.

The third offender is described as a stocky 6ft white man, between 18 and 21, with stubble, short brown hair and wearing a black T-shirt and a red shirt.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.