Teen boys punched and attempted to rob a woman riding a mobility scooter in Northampton

Three teenagers approached a woman on a mobility scooter in Northampton before one punched her in the face.

The incident happened between 6pm and 6.15pm on Friday, August 18 when the woman was travelling from the junction of Greenwood Road onto Spencer Bridge Road, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Two teenage boys ran past her from the direction of Spencer Bridge Road while a third then approached her from the same direction and tried to grab her bag from the handlebars of the scooter.

The woman shouted at him before he punched her in the face. She then tried to kick him and he ran off empty handed.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The two boys who ran past are described as white, 15 to 16-year-old boys wearing black jackets and with dark hair.

"The offender who tried to grab her bag is described as a 5ft, white, 15 to 16-year-old boy with a medium build, scruffy mousy brown hair, a spotty complexion and wearing a khaki green jacket with a white top underneath."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.