Teen becomes the eighth suspect to plead not guilty to Liam Hunt murder in Northampton

An eighth young man charged with the murder of Liam Hunt has pleaded not guilty.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, denied the charge at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon.
He is the last of eight defendants to enter a plea because the court had to first obtain a psychiatric report.
Liam Hunt, 17, was stabbed to death in St George's Street, near the town centre, on February 14 this year.
Seven other boys, including Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, and James Dodd, 18, from Sentinel Road, Northampton, all pleaded not guilty to murder in August.
Five of the boys cannot be named because of their age.
