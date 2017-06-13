Taxi firm expands into Northampton creating 400 jobs for cabbies

After more than 30 years of operating in Buckinghamshire, one taxi firm has now opened a new branch in Northampton, creating 420 jobs for drivers and officer workers.

Skyline Taxis was established in Milton Keynes back in 1985 and has since grown from a one-man band to 50 employees and 700 vehicles.

The creation of the Southbridge base is set to be part of their wider growth plan to expand into Bedford, which could see Skyline’s fleet of vehicles grow to 1300, bosses say.

Gav Sokhi, managing director of Skyline Taxis, said: “Two years ago we invested in a new call centre and a cloud taxi dispatch system called iCabbi.

"Through using iCabbi, we have developed and implemented systems that have quite simply transformed our business.”

Skyline Taxis has also recently co-founded RIIDE, a booking app created by a co-operative of taxi operators, which allow users to book a taxi in a variety of locations in UK, Ireland and US using the same credit card, corporate invoice account or cash.

Customers can also use the app to track the arrival of their driver, split the fare with a friend, share their location, and see the driver’s picture, name and licence number before he or she arrives.

He added: “We considered expanding into Northampton years ago but our software and systems held us back.

“Now, through this technology, we can spread our wings and share our great service, not only with the people of Northampton but also those situated in the rural areas between Milton Keynes and Northampton.”

“We're a family business that prides itself on doing our very best for our employees, drivers and customers. Skyline has always looked to the future and invested in new technologies to drive efficiencies and improve customer service and safety. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and am genuinely excited about our future plans.”

Out of the 420 positions in the pipeline, 20 of these will be office-based roles with plans in place to recruit up to 400 new drivers over the coming months.