Taxi driver saw all six of his passengers make off without paying in Northampton

Witnesses are being sought after an incident in Northampton which took place on Saturday, January 21.

At around 4am, a taxi driver picked up six men in Southampton Road, two of whom got out in Semilong Road. The taxi continued to Avenue Campus, St Georges Avenue where the remaining four passengers made off without paying the fare.

The six offenders are described as young black men.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.