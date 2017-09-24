Tattooed man may have seen violent assault in Abington Street yesterday

A tattooed man seen sitting on a flower planter in Northampton town centre may have witnessed a violent assualt, police say.

Police have released a CCTV image a "potential witness" the force wants to identify in connection with an alleged serious assault in Abington Street, Northampton, yesterday (Saturday, September 23).

Detectives say the man (pictured) may be able to assist the investigation into the alleged assault, which happened between 12.10pm and 12.20pm.

Eyewitnesses told the Chron the victim appeared to be a "homeless man", who was left with visible injuries following the attack.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.