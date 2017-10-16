Tanker and lorry collision causes major delays on Northamptonshire motorway

Long delays are being felt on the M1 through Northamptonshire after crash between a lorry and a tanker.

Two lanes are currently closed and there is queueing traffic due to the recovery work on the northbound carriageway between junction 18 for the A428 and the Catthorpe Interchange at junction 19.

Lanes two and three are still closed and traffic is also slow on the southbound carriageway approaching the scene of the crash.

The AA is reporting delays of around 40 minutes with queues stretching back to junction 17.