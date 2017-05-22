Talented Jemma puts Northampton on the map in search for talented hair stylists

A hair stylist at a Northampton salon has been seen off competition from across the UK to win a place on a team for emerging talent in the industry.

Jemma Clemas, who works for Seckingtons of Wellingborough Road, has been announced as a member of the ghd Style Squad 2017/18.

Jemma competed against a phenomenal number of young entrants from all over the UK to secure her place in the finals.

Beginning her career in hairdressing just three years ago, Jemma, wowed the judges with her passion, creative thinking and drive to succeed in the industry.

Now in its fifth year, the ghd Style Squad is one of the most sought-after teams for emerging talent in the hairdressing industry. A place on the squad means a year of money-can’t-buy opportunities for the chosen few – from training with top names to working on shows, seminars and events up and down the country.

Jemma said she was thrilled to be named as a finalist: "I could not be more excited! This is such a fantastic opportunity for me and it means so much to have made the team. I love everything about my job at Seckingtons but it means the world to take it to the next level and be a part of one of the most coveted teams in the industry.

"The intensive training, industry insight and experiences that it brings are lifetime opportunities and a real chance for me to catapult my career into a whole new realm of hairdressing. I’ve dreamt of an opportunity like this. I can’t thank the judges enough!