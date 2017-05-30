'Take me to court; there is no yellow line': Man fights fine after parking outside Northampton hospital A&E

A poorly-painted road outside a Northampton hospital has allowed traffic wardens to catch 'dozens' of motorists off guard and hit them with parking fines, a man has claimed.

He has labelled a ticket he received for parking outside Northampton General Hospital's A&E department as 'unlawful' and says the spot 'has no yellow line'.

Mr Dunwell's car was ticketed for parking outside Northampton General Hospital.

But Northamptonshire County Council says the roads markings are 'sufficiently clear' and will be enforcing the £70 fine.

Paul Dunwell, 61, from Bugbrooke, came back to his car after receiving treatment at Northampton General Hospital to find he had been fined for parking in Cliftonville, off Billing Road.

He said: "There is no line there. There might have been a line there once but it wore out years ago.

"It doesn’t really matter if other vehicles were on a yellow line. That’s irrelevant.

"The wardens in that area will have walked past that spot hundreds of times and they know there is no yellow line there. This is a deliberate attempt to extract money from me.

"I know it's not just me. Dozens of over motorists will have been fined at this spot. This is one for the common man."

Mr Dunwell has now complained to Northamptonshire County Council about the fine. He has asked for an apology and will be charging them £140 an hour as an 'administrative charge for any further waste of my time'.

But Northamptonshire County Council says they will be pursuing the charge and say the spot is 'clearly' signposted.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Cliftonville has very tight restrictions as it is close to the hospital and incorrect parking can cause problems with access for ambulances and buses.

“Single line markings are accompanied by signage, which clearly states what restrictions are in place. Guidance states that line markings must be sufficiently clear and in this instance we believe that is the case."

The ticket could now be brought to a traffic penalty tribunal.

Mr Dunwell said: "I am confident that no judge will allow [Northamptonshire County Council] to operate in this manner.

"I suggest other people who have been fined for parking in this road contact the County Council and have their case reviewed."

Parking charges at Northampton General Hospital are the highest in the country, a report found in October 2016, where visitors are charged up to £3.10 an hour to park.