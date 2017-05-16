Sweet-toothed burglars steal 18 pots of confectionery from Northampton community centre

Offenders broke into a community centre in Northampton and stole 18 pots of sweets, after causing damage to a vending machine by throwing it down the stairs.

The incident happened between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, April 13 at the Elgar Community Centre in Upton, Northamptonshire Police today reveal.

Officers are trying to identify a man who spoke to police on their arrival at the scene but left shortly afterwards.

This witness or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555