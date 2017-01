Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have failed to pay his taxi fare.

A taxi driver took a passenger from Milton Keynes train station to Turners Court, off Newport Pagnell Road at around 1.30am on Saturday, December 17.

The passenger left the taxi without paying the fare.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.