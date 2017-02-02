Suspected shoplifter wanted by police after spate of supermarket thefts in Northampton

Public are being asked to help identify a man who is believed to be connected with eight robberies and thefts in Northampton.

In each instance, a man has entered the premises and filled up a basket full of shopping before walking towards the exit.

When challenged he threatened staff members - sometimes while holding a needle - before making off.

These are the list of incidents that took place in the town between Wednesday, January, 18 and Sunday, January 29.

Co-Op, Oulton Rise, Parklands, 10.55pm, Wednesday, January 18

Iceland, Harlestone Road, St James, 1pm, Saturday, January 21

Co-Op, Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, 5pm, Sunday, January 22

Iceland, Harlestone Road, St James, 2pm, Monday, January 23

Iceland, Harlestone Road, St James, 3.40pm, Wednesday, January 25

Co-Op, Birchfield Road East, Abington, 10.30pm, Thursday, January 26

ASDA, Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, 6.20pm, Friday, January 27

Co-Op, Birchfield Road East, Abington, 9.25pm, Sunday January 29

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or who may have any information regarding them.

They would also like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed he may be able to help with their inquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.