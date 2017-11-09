Suspected paedophile, 50, arrested in Northampton as part of week of warrants

A major paedophile sting across the county this week has seen a 50-year-old Northampton man arrested on suspicion of exploiting children online and his electronic devices seized.

Officers from the force’s POLIT (Paedophile Online Investigation Unit) have carried out warrants across the county this week in what Northamptonshire Police has called a "concerted week of activity".

Those arrested have all been released under investigation as forensic examination of their electronic devices continues.

They are a 45-year-old from Wellingborough, a 37-year-old from Higham Ferrers, a 50-year-old from Northampton, a 70-year-old from Irthlingborough, a 59-year-old from Desborough and a 48-year-old from Daventry.

The cases are not believed to be connected.

Detective Inspector Andy Rogers, who heads up the POLIT team, said: “Making and sharing indecent images of children is an extremely serious offence and the force has increased resources into bringing to justice those who choose to exploit children in this way.

"We use the latest, highly sophisticated digital investigative techniques to track down those who engage in this type of activity and anybody who does should expect a knock at the door from one of my officers carrying a warrant for their arrest.

“Along with our partners, we work tirelessly to safeguard and protect children. Policing this despicable crime is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and is treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“Anybody with any concerns about the safety of a child or with suspicions about somebody’s online activity should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”