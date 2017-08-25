Suspected drug dealer in Northampton charged after 'cling film spotted peeking out of clothes'

A man has been charged for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after he 'laid' a quantity drugs wrapped in cling film, police have reported.
He was first arrested for drug offences after a stop search in a county lines address after cling film was seen 'protruding', Northampton's Proactive Team revealed on Twitter this morning.
The Northampton Proactive Team are a selection of plainclothes police officers who specialise in arresting suspected dangerous criminals and drug dealers in the town.
