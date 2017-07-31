Survey into young adults' sex lives reveals Northampton bedroom habits

Northampton has ranked number five in the country for having the most "sexually adventurous" young adults, a survey has suggested.

A survey by designer contraceptive group ONE Condoms polled 2,000 people aged 18 to 24 across the UK for their thoughts on sexuality and how they have experimented with partners.

The questions probed the respondent's attitudes towards sex tapes, bisexuality and how far they agreed with phrases such as "I'd try anything at least once", among other topics.

The results suggest 61 per cent of Northampton's young adults would describe themselves as "sexually adventurous", which ties them with Middlesborough and Sheffield for the number five spot in the country.

Louise Ball from ONE condoms said: “Being sexually experiential is a key part of young people’s sex lives wherever they live, working out what they like and don’t like and being open to trying new things. Sexuality is rapidly developing, changing and shifting in every town and city in the country.

“It’s being fuelled by a whole host of things including reality TV shows and dating apps with their ever-turning carousel of options which people can keep spinning until finding someone who’ll give them sexual satisfaction.

“Whatever you’re into and whoever you’re into it with, it has to be consensual and condoms are a must-have for keeping you protected from the risk of an unwanted pregnancy and picking up STIs.”

The "most sexually adventurous" city in the country is Hull, according to the study, while Sunderland is the least.