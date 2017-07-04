Sunglasses and watch stolen from Wellingborough house

A house in Harrowden Road, Wellingborough was burgled some time between the evening of Friday, June 16, and the early hours of Monday, June 19.

The offenders broke in through a window at the side of the house and stole various items, including a pair of Chopard sunglasses, a distinctive watch, similar to the one pictured, and a brown leather case.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen property, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.