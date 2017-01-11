Stunned Northampton woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth to 5lb 7oz baby on the loo

A shocked mum, who had no idea she was expecting, went into labour at 2.45am on Sunday (January 8) while sat on the loo.

Amae Kendall, 31, of Woolmonger Street welcomed Aron Augustus Harry Hinds into the world after experiencing stomach cramps in bed.

Now mum-of-two with big sister Chantelle and Aron

Miss Kendall worked the full nine months of her pregnancy and didn’t suspect that she was pregnant because of regular menstruation.

Grandmother, Debra Kendall told the Chronicle & Echo that her daughter is feeling better now that she has given birth as she suffered regular infections while pregnant.

She said: “She sat on the toilet and the baby came straight out. She called her partner who was in bed and told him something has splashed into the loo… it was a baby. He went and phoned the ambulance straight away.

“I got a phone call at 4am from her partner, I balled my eyes out, I was confused because I didn’t know she was pregnant.

Baby Aron

The family would like to thank their close friend, Kelly Lewis who rallied around collecting clothes, nappies and furniture for the baby on social media.

Mrs Kendall added: “We have got a pram, car seat, Moses basket and a carrycot all from Facebook.

“We have had nappies and sterilisers too, she’s done everything.”

Mum and baby are still at Northampton General Hospital and it is understood they're both in good health.