Students say ‘wilkommen’ to German penpals

Students and staff at Northampton High School have welcomed pupils from their partner school in Germany.

Guests from the Dr-Johanna-Decker-Gymnasium in Amberg, Bavaria, were greeted as old friends at the start of their week-long exchange trip.

Students met after writing to each other for months

The Northampton High School pupils finally got to meet in person the German students with whom they had been exchanging emails for months - and in some cases over a year.

Accompanied by two teachers, the 29 girls quickly settled into the daily lives of their hosts starting with a welcome breakfast in the school.

Giving them the opportunity to improve their English skills, the guests spent time in lessons working on special activities which had been planned for them.

Further activities included a guided tour of the Guildhall with a welcome from the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Christopher Malpas; a day in Cambridge with a tour of the city and a visit to King’s College; a visit to Stratford-upon-Avon to see a performance of Antony and Cleopatra and finally a trip to the capital to see London’s famous landmarks.

Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Christopher Malpas, welcomed the students to the Guildhall

Mrs Hill, Head of Languages Faculty said: “It has been a joy to welcome German colleagues and students into school, and to witness the friendships which have blossomed this week.

“It has also been a huge motivator for our own girls learning German, who are now determined to show off their ability to communicate in German when in Amberg.”

Asked to reflect on their time in Northampton, one German exchange student said: “I’m in love with the kindness of English people.

“The exchange was an amazing experience - I really enjoyed staying with my exchange partner, in whom I’ve found a really good friend.”