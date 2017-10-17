Students housed in 'building site' and town centre hotel as developers rush to finish new Northampton flat block

Eight students from the University of Northampton (UoN) are being housed in a town centre hotel while their behind-schedule accommodation block is finished.

Meanwhile, over 30 other students have moved into the new Compton House, in Lower Mounts, town centre - and have reportedly called it a "building site".

An architect's sketch of Compton House (MRP Developments).

They were checked in after work to refurbish the £5,000-a-year accommodation block, which was set to open in September, overran into the new term.

Now, a rush to complete a number of remaining floors meant eight students have been put up in the Hotel Ibis, in Mare Fair.

A spokesman from UoN Students' Union, which owns operates the house, said: "Approximately 30 students who have signed tenancy agreements with Northampton Student Lets are being moved into Compton House.

"Work on a number of unoccupied floors is currently being completed by the landlord. Eight students are being housed at Ibis until such time as these floors become available and they can be supported in moving in."

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the unfinished property's emergency plan is "satisfactory".

The block's new residents were due to move in on September 18 - but delays meant they had to move between temporary housing until October 9. Even then, several floors Compton House at Compton House remain unfinished.

The house has room for 80 students in all.