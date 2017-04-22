Student union brings former Northampton nightclub back to life

A former nightclub in Northampton town centre is being relaunched by the university's student union, it has been revealed.

The University of Northampton’s Students’ Union has signed a 10-year lease with the Richardsons Group on the former Black Bottom Club situated on George Row, which will house a new nightclub, café bar, art shop and volunteer training space.

It will also be the base to a number of the Students’ Union’s current services, including a student letting agency and temporary recruitment service.

Liam Bligh, Students’ Union president, said: “We are delighted that we can bring part of our Students’ Union into the town centre ahead of the move to the Waterside Campus in 2018.

“The café bar will be a bright, airy and contemporary venue offering a wide variety of light snacks, sandwiches, pastries, soft and alcoholic beverages and will be open to the students and the general public throughout the day all year round.

“With our nightclub offering, we are aiming to create a premium evening destination which will distinguish itself from other venues in the town centre.

“It will cater to our core student market through exclusive student nights offering high quality entertainment at affordable prices during the week. It will also be open to the general public through club nights, independent events and private bookings.”

The venue is due to shortly undergo a full refurbishment and will open at the start of the new academic year.