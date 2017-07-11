Straw draws the crowds to Crick

It was a busy weekend in Crick as the crowds poured in for the village's scarecrow and musical festival.

The two-day event in Crick saw dozens of scarecrows created by villagers and put on display – from models of well-known film, comic and TV characters, as well as more traditional characters. Along with the straw-stuffed characters there was also live music, demonstrations from martial arts groups, performances from local dance schools, along with mock battles from Viking re-enactors. Tea and homemade cakes were sold to raise money for the air ambulance. In the run-up to the event, a workshop was held to help people create their scarecrows. The winner of the scarecrow competition and the raffle are both set to be announced on Sunday. The organisers thanked the many volunteers which helped stage the event.