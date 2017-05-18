Stowaway 'Abba' kittens travel 1,000 miles from Poland to Northampton in lorry

A bundle of two-week old kittens - named after Eurovision Swedish pop-group Abba - have travelled six countries from Eastern Europe to Northampton in the back of a lorry.

Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid are taking refuge at the Northamptonshire RSPCA branch and are currently being hand-reared in foster care after travelling in the back-seat through Poland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and France before ending up in the UK.

The kittens, who arrived yesterday, (May, 17) were delivered to the site by a lorry driver from Dynamic Office Solutions, who was "surprised" to find them in the back of his truck.

Dawn Smith, welfare manager of the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch said: “These kittens are lucky to be alive having travelled so far with no food in the back of a cold lorry. Our biggest concern right now is ensuring they pull through as, at only two weeks old, they’re very young to be away from their mum.

“Our dedicated foster carer will have her work cut out hand-rearing them over the next seven weeks until they are ready for adoption.”

The charity has seen a big influx of kittens this spring, particularly hand-read kittens, which take more time and dedication to care for, staff say.

The branch is responsible for raising all of its own funds for the animals in its care and relies on donations from members of the public.

To donate to the care of Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid text ‘MEOW17’ plus the amount to 70070 (e.g. by texting ‘MEOW17 £5’ to 70070 would donate £5 towards their care).

"We’re always looking for more volunteers and foster carers to help us help more animals," Dawn added.

For more information on getting involved with the charity, visit www.rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk.