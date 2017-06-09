Steelbacks and Saints stars on line-up for celebrity charity match at Althorp

A special celebrity cricket match will be played at a Northamptonshire private estate later this month featuring former England players and ex-Saints rugby stars.

The game, hosted by Earl Spencer on his private cricket pitch at Althorp House and organised by Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ Steven Crook, will take place on June 24, and the day will also feature an auction, evening entertainment and first class hospitality.

As well as the Steelbacks, players confirmed so far include famous faces such as Paul Nixon, Monty Panesar, Chris Rogers, Devon Malcolm and Allan Lamb, with Saints and rugby stars including Paul Grayson, James Grayson and Mike Hayward.

“We have an incredible list of players that include celebrities from sports, screen and stage. It’s going to be another fantastic day, we really hope you can join us and help make a difference to local families,” said Crook.

“We’re very proud and honoured to be the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club official Players’ Charity.

“Working alongside the playing staff, and with help from everyone associated with the club, we’re raising money for Alfe’s Cause to support the incredible work they do across Northamptonshire.”

Also taking part are Oliver & James Phelps – better known as The Weasley Twins from the Harry Potter films – star of Merlin, Rupert Young, as well as Olympians Derek Redmond and Ellie Robinson.

General admission tickets are available on the day at a minimum of £5 donation per adult, and a family ticket is available for £10. Children under 16 are free.

Tickets are available on the day, and will include a variety of concessions stalls and entertainment such as a bouncy castle, summer BBQ, Prosecco van, face painting and more.

For more information visits www.runs4funds.org.