Staysure puts Northampton on the map by scooping another industry award

A Northampton-based travel insurance firm has been named Business of the Year at the coveted 2017 Finance Awards.

Shortlisted alongside some the country's most successful companies such as Sainsbury’s, Argos, Avon Cosmetics, TUI Holidays, EasyJet and Pitney Bowes, over 50's insurance and financial services specialist Staysure reigned supreme with judges commending the business on its impressive growth in the last year, employee and customer engagement and contribution to the regional economy as a major employer.

Staysure chairman, Ryan Howsam, said: "Since 2004 we've won in excess of 25 awards, nine of which in 2016 alone and the latest is testament to our 500 extraordinary colleagues who work tirelessly to serve the half a million customers who insure with us every year."

"We take great pride in being the UK's leading travel insurance provider but there's even more satisfaction in going up against some of the country's biggest names and beating them to be named Business of the Year. 2017 will undoubtedly be a landmark year for Staysure as we look to evolve the company and I'm confident that we'll soon need a much larger trophy cabinet."

The Finance Awards, which are supported by the ICAEW, promote and celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals within Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Essex.